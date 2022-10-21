SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Snap Inc. will be closing its office in San Francisco, according to a media report.

The lease on Snap Inc.’s 33,0000 square-foot office wasn’t set to expire for another two years, but the company, which runs the Snapchat app, is in the midst of restructuring.

The story was first reported in Business Insider, which stated a Snap spokesperson said that only a “handful of team members” continued to use it after employees were allowed to work from home.

The cost of a share of Snap Inc. has declined precipitously. A year ago it sold for $55.14 a share. Today? $7.76. The decline is due to worse-than-expected revenues.