Sneaker store in Santa Clara burglarized twice in a week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A sneaker store in Santa Clara was burglarized Sunday night around 11:29 p.m., authorities said in a press release.

The Fix, located on the 2000 block of El Camino Real, had a similar incident happen only a few days ago on Nov. 23 around 1:15 a.m.

Multiple suspects forced entry into the store during both burglaries, according to police. The first burglary involved a group of 15-30 suspects who stole footwear and apparel.

The group of suspects fled from the scene in multiple cars.

No injuries have been reported from either incident.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests.

The store will be closed Monday and doesn’t know when it plans to reopen, according to a statement from the business on social media.

The Fix is a sneaker store that sells many exclusive Jordan and Nike styles that range from about $200 up to $1,550, according to their website.

This store is one of a multiple of incidents of retail shops being burglarized throughout the Bay Area within the past month.

Similar incidents have occurred in Concord, San Francisco, and Hayward — just to name a few.

“If anyone or any group commits these crimes in Santa Clara or our region, they will brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker said in a statement. “As a leader of this great City, I will do all in my power and step up in addressing this issue.”