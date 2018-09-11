Snell Fire in Napa County reaches 50% containment Video

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) - The Snell Fire burning in Napa County has scorched 2,490 acres and is 50% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire started Saturday in the area of Butts Canyon and Snell Valley Roads.

All evacuation orders and road closures in the area have been lifted.

Returning residents are reminded to stay alert as fire conditions can always change.

Firefighters are still active in the area.

Officials say a cooling trend is forecast for this week, which should help fire crews with containment efforts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES