Snow tops Mt. Hamilton, Bay Area peaks

MOUNT HAMILTON (KRON) – More rain means more snow in the mountains.

Frosty was a work in progress atop Mount Hamilton on Thursday, but the snowman is kind of special.

What better way to work up an appetite than a romp or a stroll in the snow and so close to home.

From below, the mountain beckons when it looks like this.

The authorities and locals, too, discourage and sometimes block twisting, treacherous Mount Hamilton Road to fun-seekers.

But they come anyway.





With many an icey switch-back, the drive can be perilous.

Even more so on a bicycle, but 59-year-old Bob Spotta made the 18 miles climb in a little over two hours, 22 minutes.

We are surrounded by beauty in the Bay Area and this is right up there anytime of year, but the snow adds a new dimension.

Every picture is a postcard, another and another around every turn.

Home to Lick Observatory and a handful of year-round star-gazers, the snow may be a nuisance to those who live here year round, but to those looking to escape their daily grind below, a romp in the that snow is anything but and something to be thankful for.