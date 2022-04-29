(KRON) — While there were some April showers in California this year, California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said Friday that what’s left of the Northern Sierra snowpack is “grim.”

“The Department of Water Resources’ Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit conducted the final snow survey of the year with results indicating that recent rain wasn’t nearly enough to alleviate the severe drought conditions our state is experiencing,” a press release from Save Our Water said.

The lack of rainfall in the state has impacted the amount of water that is distributed to certain cities. California water officials have also asked residents to cut back on their water usage by 15 percent.

“I think everyone needs to take this seriously,” Santa Clara Valley water spokesperson Matt Keller. “You’ve seen what’s happened this year. We’ve had the driest start to the year on record.”

For the latest on how Californians can conserve water, click HERE.