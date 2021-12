MT DIABLO (KRON) — Snow fell on some Bay Area mountaintops during Monday’s storm.

The wintry weather could be seen at Mount Diablo, Chews Ridge, Palo Escrito and Mount Saint Helena, according to the National Weather Service.

Mount Diablo snow on Dec. 14, 2021 (Courtesy: ALERT Wildfire)

Are you a fan of snow? ❄ You'll have to go to the Sierra for a lot of snow, but a few peaks in the #BayArea saw some snow overnight. #cawx #casnow ⛄ pic.twitter.com/T33FbQqawA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2021

Here are the snowfall predictions from NWS meteorologists, mapping out where there is a chance of over 0.1 inch of snow:

