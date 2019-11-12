‘So disheartening’: Classic cars stolen from Alameda County car show

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Have you seen this classic car?

A Bay Area family says someone stole a 1963 Chevrolet Impala convertible while they were at the “Good Guys” Auto Show on Saturday at the Alameda Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

Police say two other classic cars were also stolen that day from the fairgrounds.

Police are now offering a $2500 reward for information that brings this car back home.

This happened at the fairgrounds that was packed with cars and other people sitting by their cars.

So it’s pretty unsettling that someone got away with this car without anyone noticing.

They say this car is a family heirloom and was purchased by their father who passed away.

“Went into the show and was there approximately two hours and left to come back out and the car was gone,” said car owner Doug Watson.

Watson says his 1963 Chevrolet Impala convertible was stolen from a gated parking area at the Good Guys car show.

“Had to cut the steering wheel to get that club off and then hot wire the car or break the ignition,” he said. “And I cannot believe that so many people sitting there, somebody had a car for sale across from us that people were looking at, that didn’t see somebody do that.”

Watson says it was more than just a car to his family.

It was passed down from his father who passed away and has become a part of many family events.

“Dad bought it in 1963. It was a daily driver. We had five kids in our family. We all grew up in that car and I lost my parents two years ago and so the car is now mine,” Watson said.

Good guys posted on Facebook, saying two other convertibles were also stolen from their car show over the weekend, including a 1960 black Porsche and a 1967 white Mustang

“It’s a sickening feeling and they put on a great show. We had a great time and to come out and find your car gone, it’s so disheartening,” he said.

For this to happen at a car show, Watson says there needs to be increased security.

Good Guys is also offering a $1,000 reward on top of Watson’s $2,500 dollar offer for information that leads to the return of these cars.

Now if you have any information, they both ask that you contact the Pleasanton Police Department.

