GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a crash last Saturday on Christmas Eve, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release issued on Wednesday. The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. in the area of SR-152 and Lovers Lane near Gilroy and Hollister.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash: one 2004 Toyota and a 2020 Volvo attached to a 2008 Great Dane Trailer, the release said. A 25-year-old North Hollywood man, whose name is not being released, was driving the Toyota before he died.

The Volvo attached to the trailer was driven by 53-year-old Tulare man Adrian Moreno. Tulare is approximately 45 miles south of Fresno.

Authorities say the Toyota, driving eastbound on SR-152 and east of Lovers Lane, crossed over the solid double yellow lines due to an unknown reason. The Toyota then crashed into the left side of Moreno’s vehicle, which was traveling eastbound.

The Toyota then went off of the south road edge of SR-152 and came to rest on its wheels facing south, according to CHP. Moreno kept traveling westbound until his vehicle stopped and ended up blocking the eastbound lane.

Nearby citizens stopped to help the involved individuals by calling 911. As of Wednesday afternoon, CHP says alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

No arrests were made in this incident. CHP says if you have information about this case to call 408-427-0700.