SoCal wildfires to cause smoky Bay Area skies: Air Quality Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Wildfires across Southern and Central California are impacting the Bay Area this weekend.

The Bay Area Air Quality District said there will be smoky and hazy skies on Friday and Saturday. They issued an advisory, but said air quality is not expected to be unhealthy.

Use the map to check the air quality near you in real-time:

The hazy skies are also colliding with a cooling trend coming to the region this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures start getting slightly cooler after a hot beginning of the week, but inland areas will remain warmer this weekend, meteorologists predict.