Social distancing circles drawn at Dolores Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A photo shows social distancing circles drawn on the grass at Dolores Park in San Francisco.
This has been common at many parks around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is a way for park visitors to enjoy the outdoors while still practicing social distancing.
As of Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco reported more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths.
