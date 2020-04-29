Social distancing enforced at East Bay Regional Parks as warm weather brings out larger crowds

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – “Obviously this weekend was very busy almost like a holiday weekend,” Dave Mason said.

Tuesday’s hot temperatures brought a fair number of people out to Alameda’s Crown Memorial State Beach, who seemed to be minding the signs to maintain social distance.

At Berkeley’s Tilden Park, the main road to Lake Anza is blocked off.

There is no lifeguard on duty which means no swimming in the lake and while a few teenagers floated the rules, other visitors who showed up to swim were satisfied with just soaking in the natural surroundings.

“To be able to come and access the parks in the woods and take them out in the in a place that feel safe and comfortable well there aren’t a ton of people, I’m incredibly grateful I don’t think I’d be able to survive I don’t think without it it’s been huge,” Ami Burnham, a park visitor, said.

The picnic tables have been wrapped with yellow with caution tape, a visual reminder of the current rules.

“They can’t picnic no groups or gatherings right now these are important things for the safety of the public and the employees,” Dave Mason said.

Dave Mason, the spokesperson for the East Bay Regional Park District says right now their police officers are explaining the rules to those found violating the shelter in place orders and not issuing citations.

He’d like to see visitors do a better job.

“We need to even better compliance with social distancing including wearing a mask when they need to when they’re within 6-feet of others, making sure they keep their dogs on leash. Right now we’re asking people to do that to help maintain social distance among humans and also that they’re keeping smart in the parks. Bathrooms may be closed, they should always bring water with them that’s really a given this type of year and with the heat,” Mason said.

He also points out that those who come to exercise and are breathing hard should stay farther away than six feet to help keep others safe.

