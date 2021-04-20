Social justice organization holds rally at San Jose church following Chauvin verdict

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Social justice organizations held an event at Grace Baptist Church Tuesday night.

These groups that came together say they’re pleased with the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial but this does not mean justice has been served.

They say this is just the beginning in terms of working towards more police accountability and reform.

People gathered on the steps of San Jose’s Grace Baptist Church in response to the guilty verdicts in the death of George Floyd.

Organizers called this a vigil for those who have also suffered injustice at the hands of police.

“At the end of the day, we want to bring it back to honoring the life of George Floyd and remembering him and thinking about the loss to the world,” Lou Dimes, president of Black Outreach San Jose, said.

A painting of Floyd was draped across the exterior of the church, as flags for Black power waved in the wind.

Tuesday’s news brought some elation for social justice advocates who anxiously awaited the verdict.

“Justice has reigned on this day. We thank god that accountability has arrived on this day,” Pastor George Oliver said.

Demonstrators also held up flyers of those who have been killed by San Jose police officers.

A reminder for activists that there’s more work that needs to be done to reform local police departments.

“Our brothers and sisters are still being shot down, murdered down in these streets and we need to continue to gather as a community and continue to be strong as a community and show up just like this time and time again,” a demonstrator said.

Organizers say Chauvin’s conviction provides more momentum to make progress.

“It’s definitely not a moment of celebration for us but I think there is hope. I would say there is hope,” Dimes said.

Grace Baptist Pastor George Oliver thanked people for letting their voices be heard through protests and rallies over the last year.

He says without this kind of action these guilty verdicts would not have been possible.