(KRON) — The Alameda Police Department is urging parents to talk to their children about the risks of joining social media trends after numerous bystanders have been shot by BB guns since late July.

The incidents mainly occurred between the afternoon and early evening hours, police said. The bystanders shot with the BB guns were not seriously injured, however, other law enforcement agencies have reported pellets striking victims in the eyes and causing other injuries.

Police believe the BB gun shootings are connected to a social media trend that encourages people to shoot at complete strangers. In some instances, the BB guns were altered to look like a real gun, APD said.