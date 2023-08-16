(KRON) — Alameda police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about joining social media trends, such as “YouTube challenges,” which can create real-world problems.

“We are asking parents to have thoughtful conversations with their children about the dangers and consequences of participating in viral internet challenges that may compromise their safety or the safety of others,” the Alameda Police Department wrote on Wednesday.

Since this summer, police have been responding to numerous incidents where random people were shot with BB guns or gel pellets.

Police suspect that the BB gun shootings are connected to social media videos that encourage people to shoot at complete strangers. In some cases, the toys are being altered to look real, according to police.

“These incidents seem to be occurring between the afternoon and early evening hours. While these bystanders were not seriously injured, other law enforcement agencies have reported pellets striking victims in the eyes and causing other injuries,” APD wrote.