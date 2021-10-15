Social media reacts to controversial check-swing call that ended Giants season

San Francisco Giants’ Wilmer Flores, right, is called out swinging in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith for the final out of the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants’ magical season came to an end Friday night following a controversial check-swing call — and fans are furious.

Down 0-2 with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th and a runner on first, Wilmer Flores stepped to the plate hoping to save the Giants’ winningest season in franchise history.

The following “swing” was confirmed as strike three by first base umpire Gabe Morales to end the game.

But photos and videos of the at bat show otherwise.

San Francisco Giants’ Wilmer Flores, right, is called out swinging in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith for the final out of the ninth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Check-swing calls are not reviewable, meaning the Giants and a packed Oracle Park had to watch the Dodgers celebrate on their home turf.

Immediately after the game, “Giants”, “Flores” and “Gabe Morales” were trending on social media.

Considering the circumstances surrounding the game — one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, the two best teams in baseball playing in a NL Division Series decisive Game 5, the rivalries playing each other for the first time ever in the post season — Giants fans and baseball fans around the world had a lot to say about the call.

It reached a point where Morales’ Wikipedia page was changed.

“Gabriel Morales in an American Major League Baseball umpire. He is legally blind,” the posting reads.

Under the “Special Assignments” section, “Ruining the Division Series (2021)” was written, along with: “He’s known for somehow being a worse umpire than Angel Hernandez.”

one of the worst calls in baseball history given the circumstance. What a sad way to end a magical season for the Giants pic.twitter.com/E0yK1MzkYZ — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) October 15, 2021

Gabe Morales should be ashamed of himself making a call like that to end the NLDS.. that is trash. Nowhere near a swing.. Wilmer Flores was robbed there. Unbelievable. That’s sickening. Shouldn’t be there if he can’t handle the moment — George Kontos (@G_Kontos) October 15, 2021

Absolutely unbelievable.



Umpire Gabe Morales eliminated the Giants from the playoffs with a blown check swing call to Wilmer Flores.#Giants #Dodgers #LADvSF pic.twitter.com/8LiUDSR6fo — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) October 15, 2021

Horrible call by Gabe Morales to end that game! Check the replay, Flores clearly did NOT swing at that pitch! — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryknbr) October 15, 2021

Wilmer Flores and the Giants just got screwed pic.twitter.com/UgVIxr6dUt — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 15, 2021

Flores didn’t swing. What a terrible way to end a great game. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 15, 2021

This ain’t even close. Wilmer Flores didn’t go. Suspend that first-base umpire or something.



pic.twitter.com/fvQlwNReRn — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 15, 2021

Wilmer Flores didn't swing. What a tragic ending to an unbelievable season for the San Francisco Giants.



They won 107 games. They gave one of the most talented rosters in MLB history a run for it in the NLDS. What a year. — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) October 15, 2021

But Dodgers fans and those on the other side view things a bit differently.

For one, some brought up Flores’ numbers against Max Scherzer and throughout the NLDS.

Flores was 0-17 with 8 strikeouts versus Scherzer and finished 1-12 in the series.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler didn’t want the point the finger for their season ending on the check-swing call, rather attributing the loss to other things.

“There’s no reason to be angry,” Kapler said. “It’s just a disappointing way to end it. But there are other reasons we lost that game.”

Another rebuttal brought up was yet another controversial check-swing call back in July that ultimately decided the difference between the Giants and the Dodgers in the NL West standings.

Back on July 22, the Dodgers lost a home game to the Giants partly because of a missed call on Darin Ruf’s check swing.

That is god awful, Ed Hickox. Horrendously bad. Embarrassing. Disgraceful. Unprofessional. Asinine. Mind-meltingly bad. pic.twitter.com/HHoa6o7ma6 — Prospects 365 ⚾️ (@Prospects365) July 23, 2021

The call was pretty clear and sparked a lot of outrage, so when the Giants lost Friday’s game after a check-swing call — Ruf acknowledged the irony.

Ruf said he didn’t think Floes went, but pointed out his own check swing call went his way at the end of the season to help them win the division.

“But obviously we’ve been able to see the replay and it didn’t look like he went, but a check swing earlier in the year helped us out too,” Ruf said. “So it’s kind of funny how it comes down to those two events. But, yeah, just, yeah.”