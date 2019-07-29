Social media reacts to Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) — The city of Gilroy and those nationwide are heartbroken following an active shooting at the 41st Annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Many took to social media to express their concerns and show support.

The hashtag #PrayForGilroy is now trending on Twitter.

Gilroy Police sent its condolences to the victims and updated the community on how to reunite with loved ones.

“The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival,” the tweet read. “The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveShooter” along with a witness and family reunification phone line to call. The number is: (408) 846-0583.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident saying, “Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California,” he said. “Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!”

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris shared a message and assured that her staff is closely watching the situation.

“Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts,” she said. “My office is closely monitoring the situation.”

San Francisco 49ers Twitter page also sent their well wishes.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the horrific tragedy unfolding in neighboring Gilroy. Our thoughts and prayers are with today’s victims, their families and first responders on the scene. #PrayForGilroy,” the tweet said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to Gilroy Police on Twitter, saying, “This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops,” he said.

Caltrans updated at 8:06 p.m. that traffic is heavy on northbound 101 in Gilroy.