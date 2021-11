SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The sight of three fighter jets following an airliner plane on Monday night led to speculation on social media.

Turns out, the planes were used for the flyover at the San Francisco 49ers game against the Los Angeles Rams, the FAA confirmed.

A KRON4 viewer sent a video showing the three smaller planes following the big plane in the San Jose area.

The Niners-Rams game kicked off at 5:15 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium.

This was not an emergency situation.