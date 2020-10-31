Socially distant Día de los Muertos kicks off in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This year Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos celebrations will look a lot different from previous years as public health officials urge the public to look for low-risk alternatives.

With local and state health orders still in effect, communities throughout the Bay Area are getting creative to find ways to continue the long-lasting traditions despite the fear of COVID-19.

In San Jose — the School of Arts & Culture (SOAC) kicked off on Thursday their Avenida De Altares, a free drive-thru Day of the Dead event at the Mexican Heritage Plaza — where families and the community can celebrate safely.

The event will run through this Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — families will be able to drive through a lit outdoor gallery of altars created by local artists, live music and a goodie bag filled with candy, art kits and gift certificates.

Courtesy: Mexican Heritage Plaza

“This zip code 95116 has been hit extremely hard, a lot of our families are essential workers, frontline workers, they live in close contact with each other and they’ve had a lot of exposure to the virus and unfortunately a lot of them faced deaths in their families within their friend circle,” said Edgar Ochoa, program manager for SOAC.

“This Dia de los Muertos tends to be a celebration annually but this one has a more somber tone because of the number of unexpected deaths that there were.”

Dia de Los Muertos is a Latin American holiday with a blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture.

Families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives through altars and reunions — coming together every year from Oct. 21 to Nov. 2 to share food, drinks, stories, works of art, and beloved memories.

“It’s a moment in time where we want to make sure we’re there for the community, we’re mindful, we allow them to commemorate and celebrate but in a safe manner,” said Ochoa.

“So what we had to do is make sure that everything that we put out here celebrates community but also has a direct correlation to how this year has affected our direct Mayfair community, Latino community and how we’re going to move forward together.”

The tradition of Halloween originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain — when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off any ghosts.

In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1 as a day to honor all saints which we now call All Saints Day.

It wasn’t long until All Saints Day incorporated some of the same traditions of Samhain — as the evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, now known as Halloween.

For the Latinx community the celebrations are more about love and respect for deceased family members that last several days — Nov. 1 is also known as “el Día de los Inocentes,” or the day of the children along with All Saints Day.

Nov. 2 is All Souls Day or the Day of the Dead — according to tradition, the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on Oct. 31 as the spirits of children can rejoin with their families for 24 hours and the spirits of adults can do the same on Nov. 2.

This year the SOAC wants to give back to its east San Jose residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as the majority Latinx population serves as essential workers.

Ochoa tells KRON4 News he hopes the drive-thru event can still honor tradition and the community’s contributions.

“What we want to do is make sure that we provide services and assistance where we provide basic needs, food distribution, COVID testing and help people remain nourished physically, mentally, but also culturally,” said Ochoa.

“The message we’re trying to get through to people is … we’re here for you, we want to make sure that we remain here for you.”