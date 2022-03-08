SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Palo Alto software company says one of its workers in Ukraine was killed while trying to get out of the country.

SE Ranking says chief accountant Tatiana Perebeinis and her two children were killed by Russian bombs.

The family was trying to get out of Irpin, a small city near the capital of Kyiv.

The Bay Area company sent out a message on Facebook saying “Our hearts are broken. Our prayers are for all Ukrainians, who are fighting for their right to exist.”

The Palo Alto company ended its statement by saying “The Russian army are criminals, and they should be stopped.”