(KRON) — A recent Solano Community College graduate has been missing since last Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Solano Community College Department of Public Safety. Tyler Kincaid was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to the post, he was heading down to his transfer school, Cal Poly, driving a Silver 2020 Subaru Impreza hatchback. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since setting out. Kincaid’s family is trying to narrow down where he could be and create a timeline, the post states.

A photo accompanying the post shows Kincaid as having sandy blonde hair and glasses. In addition to being silver, the car he was driving appears to be relatively new looking with no noticeable dent or dings.

Anyone with any information on the student is asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department at (707) 718-3144.