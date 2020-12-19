Solano County businesses try to stay afloat amid new stay-at-home order

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – Businesses in Solano County are trying to stay afloat ahead of what is normally a busy holiday shopping season.

We’ve seen going out of business sales – this is a “Trying to Stay in Business Sale” and the shop owner says it’s bringing people in.

“The sign has actually helped. It’s helped a lot,” Elisa Anderson said.

Elisa Anderson put up this storefront sign in June after the first stay-at-home order in March that forced her to close her vintage shop Elisa’s Cottage in Downtown Benicia.

“Customers would come in slowly, they would trickle in because they were a little afraid to come in and they would say how are you doing and I would say I’m just trying to stay in business,” Anderson said.

The new stay-at-home order mandate has forced Solano County to fall in line with the rest of the Bay Area. Anderson is allowed to have three people inside at a time.

“Every dollar helps. It really does. I’m about ready to cry. It really does help,” Anderson said.

It was quiet in Downtown Benicia Friday, Anderson says it’s usually bustling.

A time when businesses look forward to holiday sales but during the hard times some people have shown their generosity.

“I had one man come in and he bought a 20 dollar shirt and then when he handed me his card he said to put 300 on it you know it’s stuff like that and those, when people do that it’s kind of a gesture I just totally cry,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s business is not qualified for the PPP Loan that helps small businesses because she does not have employees and runs the shop herself – right now surviving on her life savings.