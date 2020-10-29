Solano County confirms first flu and COVID-19 co-infection

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a 2-in-1.

Health officials had been warning of a “twindemic” since Flu season began, and Solano County, California has confirmed its first case of both a flu and COVID-19 “co-infection.”

The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health division confirmed on Thursday that a Solano County resident has both. The only public identifying information regarding the patient is that they are under the age of 65.

“With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease,” said Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Health Officer. “Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever, and flu vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the community from becoming seriously ill with the flu. Vaccination not only reduces the risk of catching the flu, it also reduces the chance that you’ll be hospitalized.”

Health officials say flu symptoms can be similar to COVID-19 symptoms, so people who just have the flu may need to get tested for coronavirus as well.

Solano County offers free COVID-19 testing even if the person has no symptoms: Same-day appointments are available. Sign up at www.Lhi.Care/CovidTesting and/or by calling (888) 634-1123.

