Solano County DA recuses herself from police shooting investigations of Sean Monterrosa, Willie McCoy

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams announced Thursday she is recusing herself and the office from the recent shooting investigations of William “Willie” McCoy and Sean Monterrosa.

Abrams said she is referring them to the Attorney General’s office.

Both fatal shootings occurred in the city of Vallejo.

Since June 2, there have been an increase in the number of protests held throughout Solano County. Additionally, city, county, state elected officials, community members and the media called for an independent investigation into these cases.

The Attorney General’s office announced an agreement with the city of Vallejo and the Vallejo Police Department on June 5 to take full charge of the police review for that department due to the number of high profile use of force and officer-involved shootings that have raised concerns in the community.

“This review and reform agreement we announced today with the city of Vallejo represents a critical step the Vallejo Police Department must take to build trust with people who have lost faith in them,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer after mistaking a hammer in his pocket for a gun.

Vallejo police officers responded to a Walgreens parking lot on June 2 after receiving calls for a possible looting taking place at the pharmacy. When they arrived — two cars drove off and one of the vehicles struck a police cruiser.

But 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa was not in one of those cars. Instead, police say he was kneeling on the pavement with his hands above his waist when an 18-year-old veteran office shot Monterrosa while sitting in his police cruiser — firing his weapon through the windshield.

In February of 2019, Willie McCoy, a 20-year-old rapper, was shot dead by police in Vallejo. A lawsuit claims McCoy was shot 55 times by six officers while he was sleeping in his car outside a Taco Bell.

Police claim McCoy had a gun in his lap. In body camera footage, you can hear an officer tell the other officers to shoot McCoy if he moved and to not give him a chance.

