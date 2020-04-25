Solano County extends stay-at-home order until May 17

A woman wears a face mask while checking her cellphone in Los Angeles, on April 6, 2020. – Officials are urging LA County residents to stay home this week, calling it critical in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 as cases in the county top 6,000. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County Public Health officials announced Friday its shelter at home order will be extended through May 17.

The order directs residents to stay at home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care and to engage in essential activities and work.

The county’s health order extension is in line with Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders and works to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

As of Friday afternoon, there are nearly 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Solano County and four deaths.

This story will be updated.

Latest News Headlines: