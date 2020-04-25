Solano County extends stay-at-home order until May 17

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County Public Health officials announced Friday its shelter at home order will be extended through May 17.
The order directs residents to stay at home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care and to engage in essential activities and work.
The county’s health order extension is in line with Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders and works to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.
As of Friday afternoon, there are nearly 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Solano County and four deaths.
This story will be updated.
