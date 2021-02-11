Solano County Fairgrounds to host second mass vaccination event

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Solano County is getting ready to distribute thousands of more vaccines this weekend.

The public health department is holding its second mass vaccination event at the county fairgrounds Friday and Saturday and they’re hoping to build off of last weekend’s success when more than 3,000 people got shots.

Solano County leaders are hoping to get at least 4,000 people vaccinated here at the fairgrounds over the next two days.

The primary goal is to focus on the 75+ age group which are of course the most vulnerable but the issue has been a consistent supply of doses.

The Solano County Fairgrounds will once again serve as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

The large space in Vallejo providing plenty of room for thousands of eligible residents.

This weekend county leaders are looking to grow off of last weekend’s success.

“Last weekend we did 3,500. This weekend we’re gonna do 4,000, so 2,000 on Friday and 2,000 on Saturday,”

Solano County Supervisor Erin Hannigan says the primary focus has been on health care workers, first responders and county residents over the age of 75.

The county health department reports that so far more than 43,000 people have been vaccinated which is 10% of the population.

The person signing for this weekend’s event will be automatically signed up for a second shot in a month.

Hannigan says the community and neighborhood clinics will continue but the fairgrounds can handle the most people.

“I think the idea is let’s do the most that we can to get to a much healthier community that is going to be resistant to the virus in whatever form it takes,”

County leaders estimate 5,000 vaccinations a day could be done at the fairgrounds.

The problem is making sure there are enough shots coming to the county.

“That’s concerning because if we don’t have a consistent supply and a growing supply of vaccine we could be at this for a very, very long time,”

Again, these vaccinations are available by appointment only.

When we last checked, Friday was booked but there a few spots left for Saturday.

If you want to sign up:

Register HERE for Friday, Feb. 12

for Friday, Feb. 12 Register HERE for Saturday, Feb. 13

As for future vaccine clinics at the fairgrounds, the county tells KRON4 that it’s dependent upon doses and they’re looking into more ways to keep the public notified about vaccination events.