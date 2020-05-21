Solano County gets OK to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Following in the footsteps of Napa County, Solano County becomes second in the Bay Area to move into an Expanded Phase 2 of reopening, officials said Thursday.

That means Solano County now has state approval to reopen dine-in restaurants, schools, malls, swap-meets, and other retail businesses with safety guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Schools will be allowed to open later in summer or fall, but no specific dates were released as details are still being discussed.

The California Department of Public Health gave the green light Wednesday night after the county submitted paperwork to speed up reopening.

Latest Stories: