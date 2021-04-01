Solano County health officials warn residents as COVID cases rise

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Solano County health officials warn residents to remain vigilant as COVID numbers in that county are rising and they are inching their way closer to the purple tier once again.

“We are starting to see holidays and holidays are when transmission occurs the most,” health officer Bela Matyas said.

Just days away from a holiday weekend, Solano County health officials say COVID-19 cases are rising.

“Too early to call it a surge now but that doesn’t mean it’s not the beginning of a surge only time will tell,” Matyas said.

Over the past week and a half, health officials in Solano County say they’re showing some signs of going in the wrong direction in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“We are now starting to get uncomfortably close to the level of the disease reported each day that would put us back in purple,” Matyas said.

With a holiday weekend coming up and spring break on the horizon, health officials say now is not the time to ease up.

“We need to keep reminding folks that the problem is still here it’s not behind us we still have a ways to go before we can really relax,” Matyas said.

Until the majority of residents are vaccinated, health officials urge everyone to continue to take the COVID precautions seriously, wear your mask, socially distance, and avoid crowds.

“You can go you can enjoy the experience of the ceremony but you can do it safely,” Matyas said.