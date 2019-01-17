Solano County issues February CalFresh benefits early due to government shutdown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) - Thousands of residents in Solano County received their CalFresh benefits for the month of February, a few weeks early amid the ongoing government shutdown.

February benefits would have normally been released between the first and 10th day of the month. The move was necessary to access federal funds that no longer will be available as the shutdown continues.

“We want our clients to know that these are not extra benefits,” says Angela Shing, Deputy Director for Solano County’s Employment and Eligibility division. “These are regular benefits for the month of February and clients receiving them should plan on them lasting through the month of February.”

With the government shutdown dragging on, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)— the federal agency that manages the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also known as CalFresh, has yet to receive an appropriation for benefits past Jan. 20, 2019.

After that date, applications for CalFresh will be funded with limited federal reserve funds as they remain available.

“We are continuing to actively monitor the budget situation with our state and federal partners,” Shing says, “and despite the federal shutdown, Solano County offices are open for new CalFresh enrollments and case management for existing customers without service disruptions.”

