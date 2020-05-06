Solano County makes moves to reopen businesses as restrictions relax

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Some businesses in Solano County will open as early as Thursday, May 7, with more businesses to possibly open next week.

The Daily Republic reports that business offices and some retail stores plus manufacturing companies could open tomorrow, while others like salons and restaurants may be opened next week.

This comes after the Solano County Board of Supervisors approved a draft guide Tuesday outlining guidelines for reopening businesses in the county. The Daily Republic reports those guidelines in some cases stray from the state’s guidelines.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced California was entering the next phase of reopening the economy, allowing some businesses to reopen this week. He said it is ultimately up to local jurisdictions to make the final decision on when they would want businesses and other establishments to reopen during the pandemic.

“Our goal should not be to lock people up in their homes, but to stop the transmission (of the virus) person to person,” Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas told the Republic.

Social distancing will still be required, officials said, and businesses must post guidelines showing what they are doing to meet the county’s requirements.

At last check, Solano County has reported 325 confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

Latest Stories: