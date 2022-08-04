VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County reported its first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) on Thursday. The victim is from Vacaville and is currently recovering.

Humans and animals can get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can get it by feeding on infected birds. Currently, there are seven human cases of WNV in California.

“West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted to people and animals through the bite of a mosquito infected with the virus,” said Christine Wu, Deputy Health Officer for Solano County. “Residents should take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of getting an infection by using insect repellent when spending time outdoors and removing standing water sources around the home.”

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands. However, according to Solano County, about four out of five people who get it are asymptomatic.

About one in 150 people infected with the virus develop a severe neurological disease. In rare cases, it can be fatal. Anyone 60 years and older and people with certain pre-existing medical conditions are at greater risk for serious illness.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Certain counties in the Bay Area have conducted spraying to protect against the virus. To avoid contacting WNV, Solano County recommends wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants, using insect repellent and removing standing water.