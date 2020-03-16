Solano County resident at Travis AFB tests positive for COVID-19 through community-spread exposure

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Solano County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials announced on Sunday.

The patient tested positive due to a community-spread exposure. They are an adult dependent of a service member at Travis Air Force Base.

The person is currently in isolation at home.

In addition, a Contra Costa resident and active-duty airman also tested positive for coronavirus and is isolation.

Solano Public Health is working with Travis Air Force Base on these cases.

The agencies will continue to work together to mitigate the effects of the virus and provide pertinent updates as timely as possible.

There continues to be a low risk of COVID-19 to the community. There are simple daily precautions that everyone should take, such as:

Washing your hands with soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds

Coughing or sneezing into a tissue, sleeve or arm (not your hands)

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Staying home when you are sick

Avoiding touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose and mouth

Performing routine surface cleaning, particularly for items which are frequently touched such as doorknobs, handles, remotes, keyboards and other commonly shared surfaces

If you are an older adult (60+ years of age), avoid congregate and social gatherings

Getting a flu shot to protect against the flu, which has similar symptoms to COVID-19

Health officials recommend that i f you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and call your health care provider first before going to the medical facility if you develop fever and other sign/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath.

