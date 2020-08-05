Solano County says workers who test positive for coronavirus can return to work after 10 days

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials in Solano County are telling employees who test positive for coronavirus that they can return to work after 10 days of isolation without having to get a negative test, even if they still have symptoms.

In a statement released Tuesday, officials with the Solano County Health and Social Services Department and the Public Health division advised employers against requiring workers to submit a negative COVID-19 test to return to work.

“Individuals who have been ill and isolating at home can end isolation 10 days after onset of symptoms, or 10 days after their testing date for those who do not have symptoms at all,” the statement read.

“We understand that businesses have concerns about employees returning to the workplace; however, retesting is unnecessary to prove that employees can no longer spread the disease. Once the 10-day isolation has been completed, employees may return to work,” said Bela Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Health Officer.

According to health officials, individuals can no longer transmit the virus 10 days after symptoms begin.

“Retesting unnecessarily prolongs the time for people to be out of work and adds to the already significant backlog and processing times for COVID-19 testing,” officials said.

Solano Public Health discourages non-healthcare facilities and employers from requiring a clearance letter to return to work.

Officials said if the 10-day isolation criteria have been met, a verification for returning to work is not necessary.

Everyone is advised to continue wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands thoroughly.

A Solano County resident says “You have to follow the science. if you’re still infected, you’re still infected.”

