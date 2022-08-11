RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of a 20-year-old man from Oakland near Sandy Beach Boat Launch along the Sacramento River.

A search was carried out by the Rio Vista Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Rio Vista Fire Department, Montezuma Fire Protection District, and the sheriff’s office, but was unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that operations were paused at sunset Wednesday, but would resume on Thursday morning.