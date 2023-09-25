(BCN) — A woman was killed and four other people were injured in a two-car crash Sunday night on Interstate Highway 80 near Davis, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on eastbound I-80 near State Route 113, just west of Richards Boulevard.

A Nissan Sentra was on I-80 traveling east in the left lane at a high rate of speed when a car changed lanes directly in front of it.

The Sentra hit the left rear of the other car, a Nissan Maxima, according to the CHP. A woman in her 20s who was a passenger in the rear of the Maxima was not wearing her seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

The four other people in the two cars, including both drivers, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were hospitalized.

Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.



