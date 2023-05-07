PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A solo vehicle collision resulted in the arrest of an individual for driving under the influence early Saturday morning, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., a report was made of a vehicle that collided with a guardrail along State Route 1 and Westport Drive. After arriving to the scene, officers located the driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

A DUI investigation was conducted after the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Officers determined the driver, Ricardo Hernandez-Gutierrez, had been driving while under the influence of alcoholic beverages, PPD said.

The 36-year-old, who is a resident of Daly City, was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. He was later booked into the San Mateo County Jail for DUI.