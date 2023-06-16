SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A robbery who opened fire on a busy street in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood was convicted following a jury trial.

Jurors found 32-year-old Damone Maxwell guilty of attempted robbery, assault with a firearm, and assault causing great bodily injury.

On the morning of September 9, 2022, Maxwell approached the victim on Natoma Street in SoMa and asked if he had change for a $20 bill. After the victim said “no,” Maxwell brandished a firearm and demanded that he hand over “everything he had,” according to prosecutors.

When the victim refused, Maxwell shot the victim in the leg.

“The victim was able to get away before collapsing in a pool of his own blood. He was found by San Francisco Police who were responding to a shots fired call in the area,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the shooting was “particularly concerning because it happened in the morning on a dense residential street where any passerby may have been injured.”

The victim survived his gunshot injuries. “There is no place for gun violence in San Francisco. The jury’s verdict delivers justice to the victim for this senseless shooting and holds Mr. Maxwell accountable,” Jenkins said Friday.

Prosecutors said they were able to develop a strong case against Maxwell based on “outstanding investigative work” performed by the San Francisco Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

Maxwell has been in custody since his arrest on September 22, 2022. He faces 25 years to

life in state prison when he is sentenced on September 20.