SOMA Tent: Outside Lands presents new music experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We are just days away from Outside Lands 2021!

This year, the festival is offering a new music experience in Marx Meadow.

SOMA Tent is inspired by late nights and underground clubs. It will feature more than nine hours of non-stop music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

ranger dave has a SOMA tent update: to enter the SOMA Tent, you must provide proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (you must receive your final vaccine dose 14 days prior to your entry date). more info: https://t.co/DPpONaOLHV pic.twitter.com/5RTBT8CkbL — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) October 1, 2021

The artists performing include:

Hot Since 82

Green Velvet

Maya Jane Coles

LP Giobbi

Boys Noize

To find the full SOMA Tent line up, visit the website.

“Unlike anything you’ve seen at Outside Lands before, prepare yourself for non-stop house music all weekend long,” organizers wrote.

In order to get into the SOMA Tent, people will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

Showing proof of vaccination is required.