SOMA Tent: Outside Lands presents new music experience

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: San Francisco Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We are just days away from Outside Lands 2021!

This year, the festival is offering a new music experience in Marx Meadow.

SOMA Tent is inspired by late nights and underground clubs. It will feature more than nine hours of non-stop music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The artists performing include:

  • Hot Since 82
  • Green Velvet
  • Maya Jane Coles
  • LP Giobbi
  • Boys Noize

To find the full SOMA Tent line up, visit the website.

“Unlike anything you’ve seen at Outside Lands before, prepare yourself for non-stop house music all weekend long,” organizers wrote.

In order to get into the SOMA Tent, people will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

Showing proof of vaccination is required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News