SOMA Tent: Outside Lands presents new music experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We are just days away from Outside Lands 2021!
This year, the festival is offering a new music experience in Marx Meadow.
SOMA Tent is inspired by late nights and underground clubs. It will feature more than nine hours of non-stop music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The artists performing include:
- Hot Since 82
- Green Velvet
- Maya Jane Coles
- LP Giobbi
- Boys Noize
To find the full SOMA Tent line up, visit the website.
“Unlike anything you’ve seen at Outside Lands before, prepare yourself for non-stop house music all weekend long,” organizers wrote.
In order to get into the SOMA Tent, people will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.
Showing proof of vaccination is required.