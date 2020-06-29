Some Bay Area bars recommended to close amid virus spike

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is ordering bars to shut down in several California counties including Los Angeles County, because cases of coronavirus are rising faster than they would like to see.

He is also recommending other counties not to reopen bars, like Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties here in the Bay Area.

Today Contra Costa County officials will release information on what they plan to do timeline-wise on bars and other businesses.

This announcement was made on Friday before the governor’s decision on Sunday.

The governor’s order applies to bars and pubs that serve alcohol, but not food.

For places that do both, they will have to be takeout for their drinks, or patio seating.

