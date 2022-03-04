SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As prices skyrocket, at least one gas station in the Bay Area has crossed the $6 threshold.

For example, a Chevron in Menlo Park at Avy Avenue and Alameda De Las Pulgas is charging $6.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, $6.37 for plus, and $6.59 for supreme.

As KRON4 reported yesterday, many parts of the Bay Area just saw prices rise above $5 for the first time.

According to AAA, the average price in San Francisco is $5.21 – 15 cents higher than yesterday.

Marin County is even higher with a $5.25 average, followed by Napa County with a $5.24 average.

Other counties are cheaper – San Mateo County’s average is $5.20, Alameda and Contra Costa County’s averages are $5.13, Solano County’s is $5.11 and Santa Clara County’s is $5.10. The statewide average is $5.07 and the nationwide average is $3.83.