Some Bay Area Starbucks stores “temporarily closed”

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Some people making their daily Starbucks run may be disappointed.

Dozens of Starbucks across the Bay Area have changed their listed hours to “temporarily closed.”

A woman who works at the hair salon next door to a Starbucks in Walnut Creek says this store has been closed since Monday.

A sign no one looking for their caffeine fix wants to see: “Sorry for the inconvenience. Our store is temporarily closed.”

All-day people walked up to the Starbucks near Treat Boulevard on North Main and peered through the window with confusion.

John Vukovojac lives right down the street and says this Starbucks was part of his normal routine.

Now, he says this location may have lost him as a customer.

The sign gives no indication of why it’s been closed and just says it will re-open quote “as quickly as possible.”

If you go to the Starbucks store finder you’ll see several in the area listed as closed or closing early.

In San Francisco, there are at least five closures and in Oakland, there are at least three.

Jim Araby is with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 Union, which represents a diverse group of laborers in supermarkets, retail, and food processing.

They don’t represent workers at this Starbucks but he says many businesses are short-staffed, which could result in a temporary closure.

He says some of the staffing issues are because of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. He says it’s stressful for workers.