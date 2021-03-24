Some Castro Valley students return to in-person classes

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A banner at Jensen Elementary School hangs up Wednesday morning to welcome kids back to school.

Today first and second graders return to in-person classes under a hybrid model.

Next week, it will be time for third through fifth graders.

All grades will be back on campus part-time by April 12.

At Jensen Ranch, there are a total of 367 students.

Once the school gets fully up and running it will have half the kids coming in the morning and half coming in the afternoon.

Students will be learning from home when they’re not in the classroom.

Since the Castro Valley Unified School District released its reopening plan, the CDC released its school reopening guidelines now only requiring three feet of distance between desks and campuses.

The superintendent tells KRON4 News the district would update its guidelines according to federal and state recommendations.

Face masks will be required at all times.

The morning kids will arrive around 7:45 a.m. and the afternoon kids arrive at 11:45 a.m.