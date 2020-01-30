Some Chinese New Year celebrations canceled in Palo Alto amid coronavirus fears

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Some Chinese New Year celebrations in Palo Alto have been canceled due to growing concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Palo Alto-based Avenidas has canceled its Thursday celebration at the Cubberly Community Center.

The nonprofit serving seniors decided to cancel the event earlier this week.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause but we feel it is better to err on the side of caution when it comes to the health of our older adult participants. Thank you for understanding,” Avenidas said in a statement issued Monday.

Additionally, the Palo Alto Chinese New Year Fair which was scheduled for Feb. 16, has also been canceled as a precaution, according to the event’s sponsors.

170 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported out of China, while more than 7,700 people are infected.

Nearly 60 million people are under lockdown in China.

The U.S., Japan, and several other countries are flying their citizens out of Wuhan, where the virus originated in December.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area.

