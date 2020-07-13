Some coronavirus restrictions reimposed in Sonoma County after cases spike

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After a rise in coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, state health officials have reimposed coronavirus restrictions on some businesses to curb the spread.

The restrictions go into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 13 and will remain in place until the state takes further action, which will be no earlier than Aug 2., according to a statement released by the county Sunday.

“This new order by the state does not come as a surprise given the rapid escalation of our infection rate and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Mase. “This will be one more tool to help us slow the spread in our community.”

Indoor activities that exposes people for prolonged periods with others who do not live in each other’s household remain prohibited by the state.

The following businesses will NOT be allowed to operate indoor activities:

● Restaurants

● Wineries/tasting rooms

● Bars, Clubs, breweries, brewpubs and distilleries

● Movie theaters

● Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys and arcades)

● Zoos and museums

● Card rooms

The state order permits affected businesses to offer limited outside services:

● Outdoor dining and take-out service.

● Wineries and tasting rooms may operate outdoors without being required to serve food.

● Bars, clubs, breweries, brewpubs and distilleries may serve alcohol outdoors, but only in the same transaction as a meal.

The restrictions come after the rate of infections per 100,000 residents has increased from 20 in early June to more than 120 on July 12, according to offiials.

You can read the full State Health Order here.

At last check, there were 1,703 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, with 16 deaths reported.

