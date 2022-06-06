SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Some people were forced to evacuate their homes due to a brush fire in San Rafael on Monday night. The fire was in the area of Deer Park Avenue, below Highland Avenue.

The San Rafael Police Department instructed people in the area of the 200 block of Highland Avenue and Summit Avenue to evacuate the area. In a Tweet, the San Rafael Office of Emergency Services said police “conducted door to door evacuations on a small number of homes.”

