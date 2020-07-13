Some gyms start to reopen in Santa Clara County with new health requirements

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Across California on Monday, many indoor businesses will be required to remain closed or shut down due to coronavirus.

However, the new orders do not apply to some gyms, including those in Santa Clara County.

In San Jose, gyms are being allowed to reopen across Santa Clara County including this 24-Hour Fitness at the East Ridge shopping center.

Inside the gym people are finding a very different experience than what they are used to – All the cardio machines are closed.

County health orders require a ban on cardio machines including stair steppers and treadmills but people can use the free weights.

24-Hour Fitness is also doing a touch less entry which means you check in online through the app and you can just go right in and start working out inside.

Everyone has to have a mask and stay six feet apart.

There’s hand sanitizer stations and also they close down the gym every 90 minutes to go through and do a cleaning.

A guy who was working out on Monday said it was a little weird but he’s happy to be back in the gym.

“I’m happy, I’m able to work out again. As far as, like the environment, it’s definitely different. Specifically like there’s no cardio inside so you can’t do any cardio but wearing a mass is tedious. But you know, you want to work out you got to wear the mask,” Cordell Owens said.

Also on Monday, the Governor Gavin Newsom said that many businesses across the state that have indoor operations will be required to shut down.

However, gyms will only be required to close in 30 counties of which Santa Clara County is not on that list.

At this point it appears that places like 24-Hour Fitness will remain open at least for the time being.

