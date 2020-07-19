Some hairstylists have taken their business outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – You could soon be getting your hair and nails done outside.

The State’s Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency is expected to release more details in the next couple of days.

Many salon and barber shop owners are now asking that they take their services outside.

We expect those guidelines to come down from the state today or tomorrow but some hairstylists have already started taking their services outdoors.

Clark Russell of Lafayette, who besides providing masks and taking temperatures, even set up a curbside salon on the porch to reduce the risk.

Hair technicians want the governor to throw out a business licensing code that prohibits hair technicians from working outside.

This request comes days after the governor ordered most salons and barbershops to shut down indefinitely, citing an uptick in cases and community spread.

A tweet sent out Friday from the CA Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency reads:

We recognize the immense hardship hair stylists, barbers, manicurists and estheticians face in light of the COVID pandemic. Some services will be allowed outdoors. In the next 72 hours, we'll have updated information on how to safely offer these personal care services outdoors. — CA Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (@CAbcsh) July 18, 2020

It’s not a complete fix because all services can’t be offered outside but certainly gives them a little bit of leeway.

