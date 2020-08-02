Some indoor businesses in San Mateo County forced to close

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) – After being on the state COVID-19 watch list for more than three days, some businesses in San Mateo County are now being forced to close.

It’s official — Several businesses will have to close or modify how the operate to stay open in San Mateo County.

This has been challenging for businesses many of who weren’t quite sure if they had to close or not.

This tweet coming down Saturday evening saying:

UPDATE: The state has informed San Mateo County that due to being more than 3 days on the COVID monitoring list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Details: https://t.co/Kd1z6v2Hch — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 2, 2020

On Sunday, businesses including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, churches and gyms will also have to close down or make modifications for outside services or pickup.

“I mean the virus doesn’t care about our business. The virus doesn’t care about anything except finding a new victim. It’s very much single minded as much as it has any mind. So, we need to actually stop it in it’s tracks, and then roll it back because if we don’t, it’s always going to be here and the changes that we have now, will be permanent,” a resident said.

Many businesses owners are asking how long will this last, that’s the important question on everyone’s mind.

Hopefully the county will send down more guidelines in the coming days.

