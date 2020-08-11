Some Marin County personal care services allowed to reopen outdoors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Nail salons, massage therapy, esthetic, cosmetology, and skincare services are now able to reopen outdoors in Marin County effective immediately, according to Marin County Public Health.
These services were temporarily stopped when the county was added to the state’s COVID-19 watch list.
As long as these services are taking precautions to support a safe and clean area for employees and customers, health officials say most services can move forward with reopening outdoors.
“Since the beginning of our reopening process in early May, Marin Public health has committed to moving at a sequential rate, guided by local COVID-19 data. The recent decision to move hair salons outside showed that personal services can manage effectively outdoors. We’ll continue to monitor our local and state data and make adjustments for the safety of our community and economy,” Dr. Matt Willis, Marin’s Public Health Officer, said.
These indoor/outdoor services remain closed:
- Tattooing
- Piercing
- Electrolysis
