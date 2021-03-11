Some Marin parents warned of possible Hepatitis C exposure among students

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Bay Area school district is warning parents about students at risk of catching blood-borne diseases.

The Tamalpais Union High School District said the Marin County health department learned of some students sharing used needles to pierce or tattoo their bodies.

“These activities put students at high risk for exposure to Hepatitis C., HIV, and other blood-borne diseases,” TUHSD said in a public health notice on Thursday.

The school district urges parents and guardians to contact their doctors if they believe their child was participating in the shared needles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says now, most people become infected by Hepatitis C by sharing needles or syringes — typically used for drug injections.

The agency also mentions the transmission during “unregulated tattoos or body piercings.” This means places that are unlicensed, or informal settings (such as a group of high schoolers), or with non-sterile instruments.

“Many people with hepatitis C do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected,” the CDC said.

Symptoms include: yellow skin or eyes, not wanting to eat, upset stomach, throwing up, stomach pain, fever, dark urine, light-colored stool, joint pain, and feeling tired.

If symptoms occur with a new infection, they usually appear within two to 12 weeks, but can take up to six months to develop, according to the CDC.