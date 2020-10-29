Some Method hand washes sold in SF recalled

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some Method gel hand washes sold at San Francisco Targets and Alberston’s stores are being voluntarily recalled for possible bacteria.

Method is recalling a specific lot number of 12 ounce gel hand wash in the “sea minerals” fragrance. The company said people who may have bought the hand wash this fall should confirm whether their product is impacted.

A number of the sea minerals-scented 12 ounce gel hand washes were found to have Pseudomonas bacteria, which Method says is commonly found in soil and water.

“While this bacterium rarely causes harm to healthy individuals, there is a risk of infection for individuals with a compromised immune system,” Method said on Thursday.

The Centers For Disease Control says the following:

“Of the many different types of Pseudomonas, the one that most often causes infections in humans is called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body after surgery.” “Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections are generally treated with antibiotics. Unfortunately, in people exposed to healthcare settings like hospitals or nursing homes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections are becoming more difficult to treat because of increasing antibiotic resistance.” CDC

If you purchased one of these bottles in San Francisco in late September or October, visit www.methodhsrecovery.com to enter the product lot number found on the bottle and check whether your product is affected.

People who can confirm they have a recalled product will get a full refund, Method says.

